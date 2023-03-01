Makerere to hold conference on performing arts

By Alfred Byenkya

Makerere University will hold an international conference on performing arts from March 27 to April 1, 2023 under the theme Performing Arts and the University of the 21st Century: Concepts, Training, and Practice.

The university will use the event to commemorate its 50 years of moulding young Ugandans and others for careers in performing arts and film.

The department of Performing Arts and Film (DPAF) at Makerere University will be host and organiser of the event.

Dr. Mercy Mirembe Ntangaare, associate professor of drama, Department of Performing Arts and Film and Prof. Sylvia Antonia Nakimera Nannyonga-Tamusuza, the head of department, Department of performing Arts and Film, will deliver key note addresses on the role of performing arts in Uganda and the rest of the world.

The conference will also be a platform for the Ugandan creative industry to seek knowledge on how performing arts and film can be used to earn a living by those that invest in it.

“In this conference, performing arts will embrace those art forms by which we are identified or make our livelihoods. They include creative, performed, and digital arts. They cover music, dance, drama, storytelling, poetry, documentaries, comic strips, batik, handcrafts, and screen arts like film, cartoons and animations,” a pre-conference statement about the event highlighted.



The conference will also cover many other activities that include paper and workshop presentations, round table discussions, theatre/cultural exhibitions, a book bazaar, sight-seeing, and open-air performances by students and staff will spice up the conference.

Guests that will attend will be hosted to a theatre show on March 27, 2023 during World Theatre Day celebrations at the Uganda National Theatre in Kampala.

The event will be supported by International Drama/Theatre and Education Association (IDEA), a non-profit professional association for Drama Education registered in Portugal.