Makerere suspends lecturer accused of slapping student

By Charles Etukuri

Makerere University has suspended lecturer Bernard Wandera who is accused of slapping a student.

In a tweet, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, night, Makerere University confirmed that: “Pursuant to provisions of the Public Standing Orders, the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act and our Human Resources Manual, vice-chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has interdicted Bernard Wandera for allegedly assaulting a student in class pending investigations.”

The interdiction comes in the wake of social media uproar and a Friday tweet by the university that they would follow up on the matter.

On Friday, Makerere University said: “Management has noted with regret a video on social media that was recorded showing a student and course instructor in an altercation that resulted in the faculty assaulting a student.”

Barnabas Nawangwe

The university added: “We firmly condemn the instructor’s conduct because it goes against several university policies. The conduct of the faculty is unacceptable and portrays an abuse of authority entrusted to him to nurture and guide students as they pursue knowledge at our great university.”

The university said: “We have instituted processes that should lead us to take necessary disciplinary action against the faculty involved in this unfortunate incident. Students should feel protected and guided by the academic staff they hold in high regard.”

The university said the gender mainstreaming director had reached out to the affected student, “shared our regret, and promised to investigate the matter with the utmost sincerity.”

The viral video was reportedly recorded by another student.

Related to this story

Makerere says probing lecturer-slaps-student incident