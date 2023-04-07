Makerere guild elections: Students warned against physical campaigning

By Hussein Kiganda

The Makerere University administration has cautioned students against conducting physical campaigns during the upcoming 89th guild elections.

In a letter written by the university dean of students, Winfred Kabumbuli, on April 6, 2023, students were reminded of the university guild regulations and warned against violating them, especially physical campaigns.

”This is a serious violation and puts the safety of our students at risk. You are reminded that all electoral activities must be conducted in accordance with the University Rules and Regulations,” part of the letter read.

The Makerere University Students Guild Statute 2022 Article 10 (b) states that; Student election at the University shall be virtual unless otherwise determined by the University Council.

In another letter, from the chairperson of Makerere’s 89th Electoral Commission, Levi Tshilumba, one of the candidates, Margaret Nattabi, was disqualified from the Guild Election over violation of the above statute.

Kabumbuli noted in her letter that physical campaigns result in violence. She warned that any form of violence and intimidation is not accepted at the University.

“Last night, a student was severely assaulted and injured following violence that occurred during one of the physical electoral activity at Mitchell Hall. This incident is unacceptable and any form of violence or intimidation during the electoral process will not be tolerated. We urge all aspirants to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and respect for their fellow students,” she wrote.

In July 2022, a Uganda Christian University student, identified as Batungura Bewotti, 27, was killed during the last Makerere University guild presidential open campaigns at rugby grounds, Makerere University.