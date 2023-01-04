Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Top News

Maisha Magic Movies honours Wakaliwood boss with festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

East Africa’s biggest African movie TV Maisha Magic Movies has offered to air movies in honour of Isaac Nabwana, the boss at Ramon Studios (Wakaliwood) in Wakaliga, Kampala.

The TV chose to call it the Wakaliwood Festival.

“From January 2 until January 30, 2023, we will be bringing you the #Wakaliwood festival filled with your favourite movies straight out of Wakaliga. Don’t forget to tune in every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm only on DStv channel 141!!” Maisha Magic Movies tweeted.

Nabwana told The Kampala Sun that he is grateful for the honour and hopes it would push Wakaliwood further.

“I feel honoured by this because this is a big platform. They told me they will be airing most of my work and I am so pleased,” he said.

Nabwana also urged Ugandans to support Ugandan movies and promised to release the sequel of Who Killed Captain Alex 2? this year.

The TV has over the years honoured filmmakers across the East African region and some of them include Kanumba, a Tanzanian filmmaker.

