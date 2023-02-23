Thursday, February 23, 2023
Magogo pledges full support as Uganda Hippos eye quarter finals

by Editorial Team
By Joan Murungi
After attending Uganda Hippos last training in Ismailia (Egypt), FUFA president Honorable Moses Magogo met the players and officials at Mercure Hotel for a word of encouragement.
While speaking, he assured the team of full support from Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

He also thanked the team for their efforts and urged the players to all go out there on the pitch in order to achieve the dream of qualifying for the world cup.

The Uganda Hippos warm up ahead of a game in the Afcon U 20 finals in Egypt.


Yesterday, Uganda Hippos conducted its last training at Mercure playground at 2:30pm Egyptian time (3:30pm Ugandan time) ahead of their group B second match against Congo Brazil today at Suez Canal Authority stadium, Ismailia at 7pm Egypt time (8pm Uganda time)
It should be noted that the Uganda Hippos is currently in Egypt for the AFCON tournament which kicked off on February 19th 2023.It will be ending in March 11th 2023.
Uganda played its first match against Central African Republic on Monday and it scored 2:1.

