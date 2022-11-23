By Ahmad Muto

By midday, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Budiope East Member of Parliament and also FUFA president, Moses Magogo was the day’s focus online.

Why? His wife, the Speaker of parliament Anita Among’s birthday but the “I fell off the face of the earth” vibes was hard to miss.

On November 8, she dedicated a day to celebrating his birthday with an elaborate artwork in the morning, a multi-million gift in the afternoon, and perhaps something else in the evening.

Of all that was done for him, the Black Range Rover Vogue was the icing, handed over to him by a team of their colleagues from parliament.

As members of parliament, ministers, family and friends wished the Speaker a happy birthday online, one person’s message by midday was still conspicuously missing – Magogo’s.

Men online kept searching for it and frustration grew by the hour. Among’s choice of gift was a tool used to troll ladies for weeks, now his turn to reciprocate and he is a no show. Not even a happy birthday message online and men were not ready.

Magogo recently received a Prize Range Rover Vogue from Speaker Anita Among. File Photo

@NelsonSsenyange: “Magogo please don’t disappoint us, a pack of lingerie and a tweet are enough for triple A’s birthday.”

@kirya_ug: “Six hours now but still Mr. Magogo hasn’t yet produced anything like a Birthday gift for someone who gave him a Whole Range Rover on his BD, well women always think twice before going astray for some men.”

@AhabweMartin: “Magogo must be sweating plasma today. How does one counter a Range Rover?”

@Blessedm98: “It’s Magogo’s turn now. I hope he’s preparing a Rolls-Royce for the birthday.”

Magogo was last seen posing for photos with the FUFA vice president, Justus Mugisha in Qatar where he went to represent Uganda at the FIFA World Cup. So maybe the gift will delay.

Incase he fails to deliver the equivalent of a Range Rover or more, the men versus slay queens battle in regards to birthday gifts will definitely take a new twist.

Magogo and Among got married in August this year in a private ceremony after a low-key introduction ceremony at Among’s in Bukedea District.