Magogo defends decision of Cranes to play in Egypt

By Ahmad Muto

FUFA president Moses Magogo has defended the decision of the national team playing in Egypt, stating that Uganda has no stadium that by CAF standards, qualifies to host matches at the level of AFCON qualifiers.

“I know Ugandans were not happy that the @UgandaCranes home game was played in Egypt, but truth be told, we don’t have a CAF-approved stadium that can host classification A matches. As Ugandans, we can only pray and hope that @GovUganda can complete Namboole soon,” he wrote.

On Friday, April 7, via Twitter, responding to those that argued against the home games being played in faraway Egypt yet Uganda has neighbours, an opportunity that could have been exploited to enhance the East African Community (EAC) spirit, Magogo stated that other than Tanzania, no other country in the region has an approved stadium. And it is the same problem with half of the countries on the continent.

“Other than TZ who were our opponents, no other East African country has an approved stadium. 24/54 African countries are experiencing this problem as Uganda.”

And the suggestion that FUFA could have written to CAF to get a temporary permission to host the matches at the St. Mary’s Stadium and only fix the road leading there, Magogo said the federation cannot fix roads, and also there were other requirements other than roads.

“But also, the federation had a temporary permission for a period and were not making any visible progress. The provisional license to host Class A matches was revoked. We overstayed our welcome,” he added.

About poor management of the stadium, Magogo said it is not entirely true, “for example, lack of seats is not bad usage yet a minimum.”

This comes a week after the sports minister, Peter Ogwang, vowed to have the national team play its game against Algeria set for June 12, 2023 at the Namboole Stadium, where he has pitched camp to supervise the fittings and pitch refurbishment.