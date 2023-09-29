Mafikizolo to perform at cultural event this October

By Nicholas Oneal

South African singing duo Mafikizolo will perform at the One Nation Festival, an event aimed at uniting Ugandans in celebration of the rich cultural heritage across various tribes from the country.

The celebration will be held on October 8, 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Grounds under the theme Culture is the Reflection of a Community and Nation.

Event organisers Kulture Klub partnered with Pilsner Lager on September 27 to host the inaugural edition of the event.

The festival, through various aspects of culture including music, dance, art, food and fashion, intends to create a deeper appreciation and understanding of the cultural heritage and evolution of various communities from Uganda.

The festival programme will feature a culturally diverse artist line-up, to represent each region within Uganda.

The festival will merge various cultural celebrations like Iwacu Heza, Rukundo Egumeho, Kwegonza Avenue, and more into one unified celebration.

“This is a one-of-a-kind festival that will essentially bring multiple generations together to appreciate the role of culture in their day-to-day lives. We intend to reinforce various cultural expressions in a unique and modern way to deliver a memorable and wholesome experience for everyone who attends,” said Lahm Mukundeta, the Kulture Klub spokesperson.