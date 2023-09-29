Friday, September 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Mafikizolo to perform at cultural event this October
Entertainment

Mafikizolo to perform at cultural event this October

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Nicholas Oneal

South African singing duo Mafikizolo will perform at the One Nation Festival, an event aimed at uniting Ugandans in celebration of the rich cultural heritage across various tribes from the country.

The celebration will be held on October 8, 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Grounds under the theme Culture is the Reflection of a Community and Nation.

Event organisers Kulture Klub partnered with Pilsner Lager on September 27 to host the inaugural edition of the event.

The festival, through various aspects of culture including music, dance, art, food and fashion, intends to create a deeper appreciation and understanding of the cultural heritage and evolution of various communities from Uganda.

The festival programme will feature a culturally diverse artist line-up, to represent each region within Uganda.

The festival will merge various cultural celebrations like Iwacu Heza, Rukundo Egumeho, Kwegonza Avenue, and more into one unified celebration.

“This is a one-of-a-kind festival that will essentially bring multiple generations together to appreciate the role of culture in their day-to-day lives. We intend to reinforce various cultural expressions in a unique and modern way to deliver a memorable and wholesome experience for everyone who attends,” said Lahm Mukundeta, the Kulture Klub spokesperson.

You may also like

Why Fik Fameica is angry with Grenade

Comedian Mickey Seems2Funny to award lucky fan at maiden concert

AMAAs nominated movie “The Kitara Chronicles” screens at national theatre

‘Nkumira Omukwano’ is big in Tanzania – Aziz Azion

Voltage music bounces back with 6-track EP

South Africans snub Burna Boy, cancels concert

Cindy killed it fashion wise at battle, says Abryanz

Evelyn Lagu’s concert to go on despite demise- Mesach Semakula

Music Association leaders meet Attorney General over copyright law

Five years later, Keko is back home

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.