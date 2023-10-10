Mafikizolo takes revellers down memory at One Nation Festival

By Nicholas Oneal

Legendary South African stars Mafikizolo joined guests in celebrations to mark 61 years of Uganda’s independence at the Pilsner Lager-sponsored One Nation Festival on October 8, 2023.

The event that took place in Lugogo saw the duo putting up a colourful and engaging performance, revisiting their popular hits such as Khona, Ndihamba Nawe and Emlanjeni, which made the guests sing and cheer from beginning to end.

Earlier, revellers were welcomed at the culturally-inclined festival by a traditional music and dance ensemble.

The Baraka Dance Troop kickstarted the festival with an appreciation of northern Uganda cultural dance and music.

Exploring the western culture, the Ihunde Dance Troop put up an energetic Runyege performance to represent the Banyoro, not forgetting the Kinyarwanda and Maganda mash up that got everyone dancing along.

Singer Mudra ushered the night in, followed by Kataleya and Kandle, Allan Toniks and others.

Fresh from the London tour, Joanita Kawalya and Moses Matovu of the Afrigo Band equally staged a great live music performance at the event as they performed their old-time hits.

The inaugural edition of the One Nation Festival, besides the modest turnout, was altogether a cocktail of great music, dance, culture and ice-cold beer served in beautifully-decorated gourds.