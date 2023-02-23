Maestro Studios finally signs Laura Atyang

By Kampala Sun Writer

Maestro studios has finally signed Atyang Laura, Ugandas freshest musical starlet.

Atyang who for the last few years has been perfecting her craft has shown her prowess and depth whilst performing her now signature fusion of Afro-beat music to much acclaim and applause.

After these performance exploits, this inevitably earned her the credentials to join Ugandas most premium Entertainment address- Maestro Studios as there debut into artist management.

Starting out her career with an assemble of bands like the blood brothers, Urban Soul, Bahati, the Magic Horns and most recently the D#Maestroz band, Atyang has come of age gracefully and there was no other perfect timing to venture into the mainstream local and international music scene.

To her full accolades, Atyang had previously worked on an eight truck Album “Alakara” which was co-produced by Jude Mugerwa and Sam Bisaso which gave the album an original African sound and was testament of the diversity and authenticity that Maestro studios was looking for and has now finally found!

“Really great things are coming your way, Atyang is one of Ugandas biggest musical exports, she just hasn’t got through customs yet, but she is on her way to the world, so stay tuned”, said Baguma Francis Maestro Studios CEO.

He further expressed his delight at working with legendary composer Silver Kyagulanyi as legal counsel and praised his exploits and vast knowledge of the copyright law and general knowledge of the music business In Uganda.

On her part, Atyang clad in an elegant blue suit was very excited about the start of something great and her thrill was vivid and visible for all to see.

Laura Atyang and the team from Maestro Studios after putting pen to paper. Courtesy photo



Commenting on the signing, she said “Maestro studios was a very easy choice for me to make, owing to the professionalism, experience, and dedication that they are willing to offer my brand and take my music to the next level. I can’t wait to start on this new journey with them now that I have joined the family.”

Already working on her yet to be released six track EP titled Afro-Fusion,

Atyang has set her sights on conquering all in her path and what is left is for fans to hold there breath and expect the best from Atyang.

And until then, we shall keenly watch this space for more to come from Maestro studios.