Maddox to headline Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam Edition

By Ivan Kabuye

Legendary reggae artiste Maddox Sematimba is set to perform at the upcoming Bell-sponsored Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam edition due to happen on February 26 at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.

The media fraternity and different partners in attendance burst into cheers at Jahazi Pier when the MC made the announcement on Monday, February 13, during a Roast and Rhyme media engagement ahead of the final experience at the end of the month.

Benon Mugumbya speaking to media personalities at Jahazi Pier at the Roast and Rhyme media engagement party on Monday, February 13. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The Namagembe star will, together with the Double Black Band, perform live his never-aging golden ballads, including Easy, Munnakyalo, Leka Nkulage, and more in the spirit of reggae music as associated with Roast and Rhyme.

Speaking at the media engagement, Justin Agaba, the acting Bell Brand Manager, said: “Bell Lager is excited to be part of yet another edition of Roast and Rhyme.”

He promised revellers and consumers the “ultimate sundowner Mpola Enjoyments at the experience”.

The quarterly experience will also feature performances from other surprise acts that were not disclosed.

Different media personalities graced the occasion and engaged in roasting meat, board games, and drinking some ice-cold Bell Lager. There was entertainment from Double Black and General Zabu who serenaded them with some reggae ragga music.