Maddox Sematimba: From reggae’s bad boy to most sought-after artiste

By Alex Balimwikungu

Maddox Sematimba was one an unapologetic bad boy of Uganda’s music. Busted by the law on countless occasions, constantly battling with alcohol and substance abuse, he was almost written off. That was 10 years ago.

In one particular incident, when the Police arrested him for being idle and disorderly in 2013, in a televised incident, he openly scoffed: “Marijuana helps my creativity.”

The arrest, on the popular Bukedde TV’s Agataliiko Nfuufu news segment, looked like a televised crucifixion of his career.

Even when he later emerged from jail, Maddox still battled his demons. However, the audience and music critics were not so fast to write him off.

He is highly respected and deeply loved by fans all over the world and that has greatly helped in his resurgence. He is on an upward trajectory and that explains why he has been chosen to headline the Roast and Rhyme Reggae, Ragga Nyam Nyam fest.

The event will happen this Sunday, February 26, at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo. It will host a number of activities for revellers looking to have an amazing Reggae Ragga experience.

Maddox is the cream of the crop of a cast that will also have the likes of Nutty Neithan, Rick Man, and others performing.

“Maddox deserves all the gigs that are coming his way. He is pure talent, but you will never have him engage in flimsy issues of who is a legend or who is not. He just needs a proper management and you will get the best out of him,” Stephen Malwadde, a music promoter, says.

He reveals that if Maddox battled any demons, it is all in the past. For one who has taken ages without recording a song and has been surviving on those he recorded over 15 years ago claiming that no Ugandan studio can produce the way he wants, he is starting to change.

“Before he got back on track, he had the reputation of being one of the hardest artistes to deal with. The few gigs that came his way found him ill-prepared, mentally, vocally and physically. He had a bad reputation with promoters. It is a different story. Today, every promoter wants to work with him,” Malwadde says.

Malwadde reveals that Maddox is a perfectionist who was previously not understood. With patience, on both his and promoters’ sides, he has found his way back on the performing circuit.

The reggae legend proved the sky was the limit when he flew out of the country for the first time in years in December 2022. He flew out and performed in London and South Africa and crowds that attended to his performance attested to his talent.

“I know I have been blessed with fans all over the world, but I had never gotten the chance to perform for them because no one could afford my demands. I am glad someone came on board to change the game for all of us,” he said after an epic performance in London.

That he is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Ugandan music is not up for debate.

Back in 2000, Maddox released a 10-track album that took Ugandan airwaves by storm. It was an unconventional ensemble of reggae tunes during a revolutionary period for Ugandan music, when the trending genre was afrobeat.

The album had 10 songs, including Omuyimbi, Namagembe, Irene, Eddembe, Omukwano, Wowoto, Bakadde Bange, Munnakyalo and Omwami N’omukyala. Namagembe stood out and quickly became the lovers’ anthem.

Maddox eventually made a homecoming in April 2002 and held his first show on an occasion to mark Kabaka Ronald Mutebi’s birthday at the Kampala Serena hotel. He also held shows in Nakivubo Stadium and Masaka recreation grounds and other venues.

In 2006, Maddox released his second album Abato, which had 12 tracks including Kabiite, Nakatudde, Wansonyi, Easy, Come Let’s Rock, All-Time Lover, Won’t Give Up, Kampala, Fade Up, Ng’olabye and Kankulage.

But as fate would have it, his stock fell. As his stock fell as he performed in low-end bars, his financial problems worsened.

In 2011, Maddox was sent to Luzira Prison after failing to pay hotel bills amounting to over sh10m. He had been booked into the hotel by show promoters, who had promised to foot the bills, but disappeared the moment they had milked him dry. He was bailed out by well-wishers.

Today, Maddox is rebranded and refreshed. He might not command the money he did when he returned to Uganda from Sweden, but at least the gigs are coming in.

At 53, Maddox says life has just begun and his fans should brace for an exclusive reggae experience at the Roast and Rhyme Reggae Nyam Nyan festival.