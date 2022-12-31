Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles:Pregnancy costs me Dubai flight



Each day that goes by, the tales of Lynette Xen aka Mama Blesser’s pregnancy chronicles get interesting. She on a daily gives us an update about her pregnancy from the time she wakes up in the morning.

“Today has been a very funny day, I was already planning to travel to Dubai personally for my baby’s shopping but looks like it’s not going to happen. I am so disappointed because I will not go.

Because of my blood pressure changes and the fact that the baby bump is now growing big, I am not advised to board a plane in this condition. I am really disappointed but I have nothing to do but rather do the baby’s shopping here. Besides the disappointment, my morning was fine and normal. Woke up in some good moods though they have been killed by the bad news of not travelling. But I will be well because I believe everything happens for a reason. Any baby stuff shop or a plug around Kampala, not Chinese things please.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko