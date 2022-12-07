Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Recently, Urban TV’s lunchtime show presenter Lynette Xen declared to the public that she was months pregnant.

Xen presents a lifestyle and music show called Tumbiza Wish List daily from midday.

On her pregnancy chronicles, she narrates how it’s been from this morning, December 7, when she woke up.

“It’s been a very bad day for me today and I have not been feeling myself from the morning. Everything around doesn’t seem to be like the usual stuff. I have been feeling nauseous and everything around me isn’t pleasing. At some point I have been feeling like vomiting. Today I failed to put on my daily and must-have eyelashes and make-up because I was feeling low and not in the vibe. Everything around me is sounding so noisy and loud. I am not used to these kind of things, but I guess I will manage with time. I miss my usual energy and I can’t wait to get back to the usual and normal me.”