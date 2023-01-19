Thursday, January 19, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Whenever I wear my favourite jumper, I feel I look like Father Christmas
Top News

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Whenever I wear my favourite jumper, I feel I look like Father Christmas

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Mum-to-be Lynette Xen hosts Tumbiza Wish List, a musical and lifestyle show on Urban TV, from Monday to Friday midday to 2:30pm. Today, January 19, she shares with the readers how her day has been.

 “As I shared before about my high appetite, I can’t spend minutes without craving food. I have realised that my appetite for katogo of cassava and beans has skyrocketed. I crave it from the time I wake up early morning. I love it spiced with local ghee and some greens.

”Away from my cravings, my mother had advised that I wake up as early as 5:00am to take a bath with cold water, saying it’s good for pregnant women. I had been doing it diligently, but I am getting lazy at it. Waking up early has become such a problem. I literally fight with my alarm. Today, I overslept and missed the early morning bath. I ended up taking a shower at about 6:30am.

“Meanwhile, my baby bump grows bigger each day that goes by, I think. One of my favourite jumpers no longer fits well. Whenever I wear it, I feel I look like Father Christmas.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

I am the best artiste in Uganda, A Pass brags as he...

You are so disrespectful, promoter Abtex slams Kenzo over ‘demoters’ comment

Stop blaming writers for your retardation, Ray Signature bashes musicians

King Saha cancels ‘Zakayo’ show on health grounds

Herbalist Kitonsa regrets dating Grace Khan, reveals he never planned to marry...

B2C deny stealing ‘Obulungi Bunuma’ song from upcoming artistes Beka & Roja

Pastor accused of raping female tourist remanded to prison

I am not leaving Kampala City, vows ‘Kabaka Mwanga’ boy

Ministry clarifies on passport office shutdown period

God has told me to continue singing, Maurice Kirya claims

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.