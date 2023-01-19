Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Whenever I wear my favourite jumper, I feel I look like Father Christmas

Mum-to-be Lynette Xen hosts Tumbiza Wish List, a musical and lifestyle show on Urban TV, from Monday to Friday midday to 2:30pm. Today, January 19, she shares with the readers how her day has been.

“As I shared before about my high appetite, I can’t spend minutes without craving food. I have realised that my appetite for katogo of cassava and beans has skyrocketed. I crave it from the time I wake up early morning. I love it spiced with local ghee and some greens.

”Away from my cravings, my mother had advised that I wake up as early as 5:00am to take a bath with cold water, saying it’s good for pregnant women. I had been doing it diligently, but I am getting lazy at it. Waking up early has become such a problem. I literally fight with my alarm. Today, I overslept and missed the early morning bath. I ended up taking a shower at about 6:30am.

“Meanwhile, my baby bump grows bigger each day that goes by, I think. One of my favourite jumpers no longer fits well. Whenever I wear it, I feel I look like Father Christmas.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko