Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Today was the worst day of my pregnancy

Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen is an excited expectant mother. She decided to give us a daily dose of her pregnancy. Today, Tuesday, December 14, we share how her day has been. Also, the answers about whoever is responsible for the pregnancy are coming. Be patient. Let’s focus on the pregnancy chronicles for now

“As I told you yesterday, December 13, my antenatal visit was supposed to be today. It turned out that my pressure was very high when I went there. I can’t tell the reason for the pressure. They say it’s not good for pregnant women, but my doctors say they will do their best to have it sorted so I can have a safe delivery. The antenatal visit is the reason I arrived 30 minutes late for my television show, but I managed to pull it off. ”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

