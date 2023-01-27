Friday, January 27, 2023
Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: This nausea is too much

by Editorial Team
Each day that goes by, Urban TV’s Lynette Xen aka Mama Blesser’s pregnancy chronicles get eventful. Today, January 27, she shares how the day has been.

“Today I woke up feeling dizzy. I have become so lazy. My bump keeps growing bigger and bigger. As you may realise, I have totally changed my dress code. I have a big problem and that’s nausea. It worries me a lot. It gets me sweating all the time, lazy, sometimes I feel increased saliva in the mouth and it accelerates my urge to vomit.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

