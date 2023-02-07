Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: The endless baby kicks are now being painful

Lynette Xen hosts a musical and lifestyle show daily from Monday to Friday from midday to 2:30 pm. She gives a daily dose of her pregnancy to our readers.

Today I woke up very early in the morning like I said I have to shower with very cold water always at 5 am. I realized I hadn’t felt any baby kicks yet everyday whenever I wake up I normally and always feel them. I was a bit scared and as a way of communicating with the baby, I had to shake my bump for some time and now the baby kicks and can’t stop. I have been feeling them from the morning up to now. Even when I was on air, I believe we presented the show together. The endless baby kicks have started being painful.

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko