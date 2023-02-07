Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: The endless baby kicks are now being painful
Lifestyle

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: The endless baby kicks are now being painful

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Lynette Xen hosts a musical and lifestyle show daily from Monday to Friday from midday to 2:30 pm. She gives a daily dose of her pregnancy to our readers.

Today I woke up very early in the morning like I said I have to shower with very cold water always at 5 am. I realized I hadn’t felt any baby kicks yet everyday whenever I wake up I normally and always feel them. I was a bit scared and as a way of communicating with the baby, I had to shake my bump for some time and now the baby kicks and can’t stop. I have been feeling them from the morning up to now. Even when I was on air, I believe we presented the show together. The endless baby kicks have started being painful.

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My delivery date is around the corner

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My skin is glowing

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I begged a bank teller for his maize...

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Mbale City by day and night

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now walk ‘apart-together’

Ankole Cow marathon excites Kampala City

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: This nausea is too much

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Mood swings have taken over

Media undergoes multi-sensory experience with Johnnie Walker

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.