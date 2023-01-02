Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Thank you for the support in 2022

This fresh Monday, January 2, we are back with tales of how Lynette Xen’s day has been from the time she woke up this cold and rainy morning. Lynette Xen hosts a musical and lifestyle show daily on Urban TV from Monday to Friday from midday to 2:30pm. She is committed to feeding our readers with daily updates about her pregnancy.

“As the year begins, I would like to thank everyone that has supported me in any way possible. I received backlash on social media, where other media personalities attacked me when they heard that I was pregnant. It wasn’t an easy time for me, but I managed to go through it. I thank my family for always being there for me in all situations; whether good or bad. I am well with my pregnancy.

“I woke up feeling fine and excited about my first show of the year 2023 and I indeed nailed it. People have been asking me about any baby kicks, but I will share the good news mid-week. For now, I want to tell you that the baby and I are doing well and my blood pressure is normal. I would also like to use this chance to wish everybody a happy new full of favour and blessings. I am still waiting for baby shop plugs though, I mean good shops that sell cool baby outfits.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko