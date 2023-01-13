Friday, January 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Ordered to wear a seatbelt by traffic officer
Lifestyle

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Ordered to wear a seatbelt by traffic officer

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

We are back with the daily pregnancy updates from Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen. She shares how her day has been from the time she woke up this morning, January 13.

“On my way to work today, January 13, a female traffic officer stopped me and asked me why I wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. I told her it was uncomfortable to wear it as my baby bump was big. I had a valid drivers’ license with me and all the documents about the car. As always, I did not have any traffic fines. Nevertheless, she ordered me to park the car if I couldn’t drive with a seatbelt on.

“She told me that I was not the first person to get pregnant. I felt offended as I am so sensitive since it’s my first pregnancy and baby. I started crying. On seeing that she had offended me, she decided to let me go, but I decided to park the car and cried more till other officers that were on duty too found us. I told them the story and they blamed her for her actions and statements. She later apologised to me. Besides that hiccup, I managed to do my show very well since it’s a Friday and its one of my favourite days on the show because we play a lot of hit songs. I came dressed in pants, but mid-way through the show, I removed them and changed because of the discomfort brought about by the bump.”

.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

The Troubled Soul: Wedding or extortion meetings?

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I am excited about my baby’s gender! Reveal...

What it takes to be loved by an Ethiopian

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My bump photos were bad

The Troubled Soul: Don’t call me at 6pm on Frio if you...

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My baby bump excites market women

Year-ender: Best movie premieres of 2022￼

‘Sh8m’ actor Lutakome: Should actors set price tags for roles?

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I wanted to shop from Dubai, but this...

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I am excited about my bump photo-shoot this...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.