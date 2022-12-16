Saturday, December 17, 2022
Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My temperature was extra high today

by Editorial Team
Lynette Xen is dedicated to giving us updates about her pregnancy. She is the host of Urban TV’s lunchtime show called Tumbiza Wish List. Today, Friday, December 16, she shares about how her day has been

“I have never been so weak and dizzy as I have been today. I woke up with no energy to do anything at all. Every time I tried to do anything, it was with lots of struggle. I even failed to do my lunchtime TV show today and Winnie Success had to sit in for me. I am excited about my pregnancy, but today’s laziness apana. I spent the whole day in the hospital. My temperature was high, which is worrying when one is pregnant, but thank God my doctors did their best and now it’s back to normal. I also felt my baby kicking today, which excited me. Someone read yesterday’s story and my comment is that you should pause asking about the baby daddy for now. And those who asked for when I will be dropping anything about him, my response still stands, ‘relax ba dear’.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

