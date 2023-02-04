Saturday, February 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My skin is glowing
Lifestyle

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My skin is glowing

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Lynette Xen hosts Tumbiza Wish List, a musical and lifestyle show, from Monday to Friday midday to 2:30pm. She is committed to feeding our readers with daily updates about her pregnancy. This Saturday, February 4, Lynette Xen explores how her day has been.

 “I’m definitely excited about the pregnancy glow. My skin looks nicer and lighter. I have realised that people are a little more nicer and more accommodating when they find out that I am pregnant. When I went to the bank the other day, I was quickly offered a chair and attended to with utmost customer care. I’m also excited to find out the baby gender.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I begged a bank teller for his maize...

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Mbale City by day and night

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now walk ‘apart-together’

Ankole Cow marathon excites Kampala City

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: This nausea is too much

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Mood swings have taken over

Media undergoes multi-sensory experience with Johnnie Walker

Chameleone: Scandalised to fame

Examining how 31 days of January turn into 60

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.