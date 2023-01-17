Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Lynette Xen's Pregnancy Chronicles: My possible delivery month is March

by Editorial Team
Each day that passes by, Urban TV’s Lynette Xen aka Mama Blesser’s Pregnancy Chronicles get more interesting. On a daily, she gives us an update about her pregnancy from the time she wakes up in the morning.

“Many people, especially my fans and well-wishers, have been asking me about my possible due date. Well, I checked in with my doctor and he gave me some exciting news – March is my possible delivery month. For now, I cannot reveal the actual date, but I will share it soon.

“Also, my appetite has almost tripled. I lost count of the times I eat every day because to me, this is beyond what people call normal. From the time I woke up in the morning till late at night, my mouth is chewing or my throat is swallowing something.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

