Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: My nose is now the biggest feature on my body

by Editorial Team
We are back with tales of Lynette Xen’s day from when she woke up this morning.

Lynette Xen hosts a musical and lifestyle show daily from Monday to Friday from mid-day to 2:30 pm. She gives a daily dose of her pregnancy to our readers.

 “Today has been a cool and warm day for me . Been skipping some days minus doing my daily routine of showering very cold water as prescribed by my mother. Today, I did it very early in the morning at 5am,I loved the experience for reasons I can describe.

Everything has been okay and normal but I have an issue of body changes .My nose has become a unique feature on my body. Everyday that goes by, it gets bigger. My face is also no longer that small young pretty round one I think. It is also bulging of late and I have noticed the changes from the mirror and pictures I take. Some people have already likened me to singer Chosen Becky-If you know what I am saying!

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

