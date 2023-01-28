Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: My nose is now the biggest feature on my body

We are back with tales of Lynette Xen’s day from when she woke up this morning.

Lynette Xen hosts a musical and lifestyle show daily from Monday to Friday from mid-day to 2:30 pm. She gives a daily dose of her pregnancy to our readers.

“Today has been a cool and warm day for me . Been skipping some days minus doing my daily routine of showering very cold water as prescribed by my mother. Today, I did it very early in the morning at 5am,I loved the experience for reasons I can describe.

Everything has been okay and normal but I have an issue of body changes .My nose has become a unique feature on my body. Everyday that goes by, it gets bigger. My face is also no longer that small young pretty round one I think. It is also bulging of late and I have noticed the changes from the mirror and pictures I take. Some people have already likened me to singer Chosen Becky-If you know what I am saying!

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko