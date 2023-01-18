Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My feet have ballooned, shoes no longer fit

Lynette Xen, who hosts Tumbiza Wish List, a lifestyle show on Urban TV from Monday to Friday from midday to 2:30pm, is committed to feeding you with updates on a daily about her pregnancy. She details how her day has been this sunny Wednesday, January 18

 “I tend to be nauseous most of the time. However, I have had general body weaknesses of late and I have just realised it. I fail to do even the simplest of tasks. I find it hard to wake up in the morning and my feet are getting more and more swollen. I need to do some shopping for flat shoes because the ones I have no longer fit me.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

