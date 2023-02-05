Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My delivery date is around the corner

Every day, Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen gives us a dose of her pregnancy. On her pregnancy chronicles today, February 5, she narrates how it’s been from this morning when she woke up.

“I have been craving and eating a lot of fruits. I have realised my whole body has changed a lot; I am fatter. I like caressing my baby bump. I spent the whole day at my mother’s place trying to organise and park stuff for the hospital. My delivery date is around the corner and I don’t want to do last-minute things.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko