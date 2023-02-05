Sunday, February 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My delivery date is around the corner
Lifestyle

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My delivery date is around the corner

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Every day, Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen gives us a dose of her pregnancy. On her pregnancy chronicles today, February 5, she narrates how it’s been from this morning when she woke up.

“I have been craving and eating a lot of fruits. I have realised my whole body has changed a lot; I am fatter. I like caressing my baby bump. I spent the whole day at my mother’s place trying to organise and park stuff for the hospital. My delivery date is around the corner and I don’t want to do last-minute things.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My skin is glowing

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I begged a bank teller for his maize...

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Mbale City by day and night

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now walk ‘apart-together’

Ankole Cow marathon excites Kampala City

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: This nausea is too much

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Mood swings have taken over

Media undergoes multi-sensory experience with Johnnie Walker

Chameleone: Scandalised to fame

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.