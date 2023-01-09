Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My bump photos were bad

by Editorial Team
Every day, Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen gives us updates about her pregnancy. On her pregnancy chronicles today, January 9, she narrates how her day has been.

“My weekend was super awesome. I managed to do a lot of things, but the most exciting part was my baby bump photo shoot. It all went well. My team managed to pull off the concept. However, I was disappointed by the photos when they came out. They were poorly edited by the photographer and they looked bad. This has frustrated and stressed me so much because I expected every picture to be very nice because the shoot went on very well. I looked so bad in the pictures yet during the shoot, my make-up and everything were on point. I have decided to re-do the shoot with a better photographer, but these are extra costs, which I wasn’t prepared for. However, I am, fine. I am doing everything to make sure my mental health is okay and not paying attention to negative energy.

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

