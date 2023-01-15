Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: My baby daddy wants a boy

Lynette Xen is dedicated to giving us every inch and update about her pregnancy. She is the Urban Tv’s lunchtime show called Tumbiza Wish List.

This Sunday, we tell how her day has been from the time she woke up in the morning.

“My gender reveal party had to happen yesterday but it didn’t happen. I got misunderstandings with my baby daddy about the whole party issue. He is interested in a boy child which is not a case with me. Personally, I am excited about any child that the lord gives me. I feel so offended with his interests and statements of siding to what gender of the baby we should have.

I am so scared about this and it’s the reason the party didn’t happen. However we had planned and paid for everything for the party. I am too sensitive currently with some statements and I don’t want anything that messes up with my mental health. I spent the whole day at my place without any disturbance

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko