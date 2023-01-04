Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My baby bump is now visible

We are back with our daily pregnancy updates by Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen. Today, January 4, she narrates how her day has been from the time she woke up in the morning.

“Today has been a very busy day for me. I woke up at my usual time for a cold shower at 5:00am. I have realised that my feet are getting swollen again. I am a little bit weak and lazy of late. I also can’t bend down because my baby bump is getting bigger and more visible. If something happens to fall down from my hands, the only option is for me to call for help because I can’t pick anything from the ground with my situation. I will also be going back to my doctor for my antenatal check-up. I have also been visiting my gynaecologist for further checkups, which is the reason I have been up and down. Besides the few new changes and challenges, I am loving the new me and my baby bump.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko