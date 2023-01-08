Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My baby bump excites market women

On a daily, we get to give you a dose of Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen’s pregnancy updates. This Sunday, January 8, she shares about how her day has been like from morning.

“I woke up at 6:00am this time, not the usual 5:00am to take a shower. My mum and I went to buy fruits for me, as well as do general shopping for the home at Nakasero Market in Kampala. I was excited that the women who sell fruits could identify me from watching my show. They called me by my moniker – Mama Blesser. Some said they now believe I am pregnant after seeing the baby bump with their naked eyes. My bump has excited many people, including workmates to the extent of them giving me various nicknames. Otherwise, shopping went on well. I also got herbs for pregnant women, recommended by my mother.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko