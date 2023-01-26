Thursday, January 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Mood swings have taken over
Lifestyle

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Mood swings have taken over

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment


On a regular basis, we detail Urban TV presenter Lynette zen’s pregnancy diary. She hosts a lifestyle and entertainment show on Urban television from Monday to Friday.
Today we tell how she’s been for the past few days.
“I have not been well lately and that’s why it’s been days since I shared my pregnancy chronicles.

There have been highs and lows with my situation but I am doing well. I developed and got mixed emotions and I really can’t explain their genesis and I don’t know why.

I have serious mood swings and anything small just pisses me off. I used to love eating a lot but suddenly lost my appetite. I am now so picky and selective of the things I eat. I used to love Katogo so much but it’s not my thing anymore. I am always craving for weird things and honestly, my diet is messy.”
As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Media undergoes multi-sensory experience with Johnnie Walker

Chameleone: Scandalised to fame

Examining how 31 days of January turn into 60

Uganda’s 8 billionth baby welcomed by Bukoto community

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I can’t stand people’s odours

The Troubled Soul: Let all bars be permitted to open 24/7 for...

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My feet have ballooned, shoes no longer fit

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My possible delivery month is March

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I want baby daddy to be happy with...

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: My baby daddy wants a boy

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.