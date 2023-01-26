Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Mood swings have taken over



On a regular basis, we detail Urban TV presenter Lynette zen’s pregnancy diary. She hosts a lifestyle and entertainment show on Urban television from Monday to Friday.

Today we tell how she’s been for the past few days.

“I have not been well lately and that’s why it’s been days since I shared my pregnancy chronicles.

There have been highs and lows with my situation but I am doing well. I developed and got mixed emotions and I really can’t explain their genesis and I don’t know why.

I have serious mood swings and anything small just pisses me off. I used to love eating a lot but suddenly lost my appetite. I am now so picky and selective of the things I eat. I used to love Katogo so much but it’s not my thing anymore. I am always craving for weird things and honestly, my diet is messy.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko