Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I want baby daddy to be happy with whatever gender of a baby we have

Lynette Xen aka Mama Blesser hosts Tumbiza Wish List, a musical and lifestyle show daily on Urban TV, from Monday to Friday from midday to 2:30pm. She is committed to giving us a daily dose of tales about her pregnancy. Here are today’s Pregnancy Chronicles.

“Since I have been having misunderstandings with my baby daddy over the gender reveal party, which had been scheduled to take place on January 14, the weekend wasn’t that much fun. He wants a baby boy. Personally, I am excited about whichever gender the Lord gives me.

“Although a friend invited me to her daughter’s birthday party alone, I decided to take my baby daddy to the party so he can appreciate the beauty of having a daughter. Since he wants a baby boy, I want him not to feel disappointed in the event that we have a baby girl.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko