Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now walk ‘apart-together’
Lifestyle

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now walk ‘apart-together’

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Lynette Xen is dedicated to giving us each and every update about her pregnancy. She is the host of Urban TV’s lunchtime show called Tumbiza Wish List. Today, Tuesday, January 31, she shares how her day has been from the time she woke up in the morning.

“My baby has been kicking me a lot lately. Like I told you before, the kicks excite me so much and make my day. When they happen early morning, I tend to have a happy day. On the flip side, I cannot bend because of my bump. I can’t even walk normally with my legs straight. It’s as if I walk apart together and because of this, I don’t walk long distances as a form of exercise. I now tend to exercise at home.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Ankole Cow marathon excites Kampala City

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: This nausea is too much

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Mood swings have taken over

Media undergoes multi-sensory experience with Johnnie Walker

Chameleone: Scandalised to fame

Examining how 31 days of January turn into 60

Uganda’s 8 billionth baby welcomed by Bukoto community

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I can’t stand people’s odours

The Troubled Soul: Let all bars be permitted to open 24/7 for...

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My feet have ballooned, shoes no longer fit

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.