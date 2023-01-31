Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now walk ‘apart-together’

Lynette Xen is dedicated to giving us each and every update about her pregnancy. She is the host of Urban TV’s lunchtime show called Tumbiza Wish List. Today, Tuesday, January 31, she shares how her day has been from the time she woke up in the morning.

“My baby has been kicking me a lot lately. Like I told you before, the kicks excite me so much and make my day. When they happen early morning, I tend to have a happy day. On the flip side, I cannot bend because of my bump. I can’t even walk normally with my legs straight. It’s as if I walk apart together and because of this, I don’t walk long distances as a form of exercise. I now tend to exercise at home.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko