Thursday, December 15, 2022
Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now eat food that’s enough for two grown people

by Editorial Team
Lynette Xen is dedicated to giving us each and every update about her pregnancy. She is the host of Urban TV’s lunchtime show called Tumbiza Wish List. Today, Thursday, December 15, she shares about how her day has been.

“Today has been funny, I left home very fine and ready to work. When I got to the office and after doing everything that needed to be done for me to start the show, hunger pangs kicked in. It felt as if my stomach was empty. I was craving matooke, boiled meat and pilao. I couldn’t proceed with anything without satisfying my cravings. My workmate, Ranell, decided to help and buy me the food from the nearby Lufula market. It was tasty. Meanwhile, the food I eat of late is enough to feed two grown people. Guys, the answers for whoever is responsible for the pregnancy will be coming. Enough of the social media DMs.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

