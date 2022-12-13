Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I have been feeling weak and dizzy

by Editorial Team

We promised to give you a daily dose of Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen’s pregnancy updates. Today, Tuesday, December 13, she discusses how her day has been like. Soon, we will get to your questions about her baby daddy, but for now, let’s focus on the pregnancy.

“Today has been a very cold day. I woke up feeling weak and dizzy. I don’t know if it’s been because of the rain, but I have been low-key moody. I was supposed to go back for my next antenatal check-up, but I have no energy to go there. I have zeroed in on tomorrow, if all goes well, to go for it as I couldn’t make it today. The weather and this whole drama of being dizzy couldn’t let me make it to my doctor.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

