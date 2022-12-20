Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I finally found my phone

We are back with the daily Pregnancy Chronicles of Lynnette Xen, the presenter of Tumbiza Wish List show on Urban TV.

Today, Tuesday, December 20, she shares how her day has been from the time she woke up in the morning.

“I normally wake up at 5:00am every morning to take a cold shower with the help of my mother through a call. She told me showering with cold water in the morning is good for setting my mood right as an expecting mother and cold water makes one active. I bathe over six times a day now. Although I am not a cold water person, I will get used to it.

“I woke up in a good mood today and my show was amazing. I haven’t forgotten anything today at any point and the day has been super normal. Remember when I forgot my phone yesterday, December 19? Well, it turns out I left it at the supermarket, where I had gone to buy yoghurt. Thank God I managed to get it back. I had to give the staff some ka money as a token of appreciation for returning the phone. For now I don’t want to forget anything on my phone so I don’t have strong passwords, thanks to the Face ID function.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko