Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I don’t know where I forgot my phone

Lynette Xen is dedicated to giving us each and every detail about her pregnancy. She is the host of Urban TV’s lunchtime show called Tumbiza Wish List. Today, Monday, December 19, she shares how her day has been from the time she woke up in the morning.

“I would like to first of all apologise for not giving you any updates over the weekend. I was not feeling well and decided to keep away from my phone, so I couldn’t share my pregnancy chronicles. My weekend wasn’t fun. I had plans to be out, but after dressing up and stepping out, I lost the morale. On Sunday, I forgot my house keys inside the house, so I was locked out. I had to find ways of getting them out.

“Today, Monday, December 19, I woke up feeling better. I had breakfast and since it’s been a cold morning, I carried one of my fancy sweaters to slay on the show. When I thought the day was progressing well, then I remembered that I didn’t have my phone with me. I am so forgetful that I don’t know where I left it. No one picks it when I call. This spoilt my day and I have been feeling so down. My phone keeps me company and has a lot of my current updates and notes that I refer to while on the show. Guys, pray for me so that I get it back as soon as possible.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko