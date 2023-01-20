Friday, January 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I can’t stand people’s odours
Lifestyle

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I can’t stand people’s odours

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

On a daily, we get to give you a dose of Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen’s pregnancy updates. Today, January 20, she shares about how she has had to swap high heels for sneakers

“I woke up in a good mood. I get excited when the baby kicks and I can’t wait to be a mother. I have given up on high heels. I find difficulties walking in them. I have upcoming functions, where I have to come dressed in cultural wear along with heels, but with my current status, I can no longer walk in them. I am strictly wearing sneakers although I have to buy new ones because the ones I have no longer fit due to my enlarged feet. In addition to people’s odours, I am also put off by some perfumes and deodorants. They mess up my mood, especially those that are strong and don’t smell nice.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

The Troubled Soul: Let all bars be permitted to open 24/7 for...

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My feet have ballooned, shoes no longer fit

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My possible delivery month is March

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I want baby daddy to be happy with...

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: My baby daddy wants a boy

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Ordered to wear a seatbelt by traffic officer

The Troubled Soul: Wedding or extortion meetings?

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I am excited about my baby’s gender! Reveal...

What it takes to be loved by an Ethiopian

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: My bump photos were bad

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.