Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I can’t stand people’s odours

On a daily, we get to give you a dose of Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen’s pregnancy updates. Today, January 20, she shares about how she has had to swap high heels for sneakers

“I woke up in a good mood. I get excited when the baby kicks and I can’t wait to be a mother. I have given up on high heels. I find difficulties walking in them. I have upcoming functions, where I have to come dressed in cultural wear along with heels, but with my current status, I can no longer walk in them. I am strictly wearing sneakers although I have to buy new ones because the ones I have no longer fit due to my enlarged feet. In addition to people’s odours, I am also put off by some perfumes and deodorants. They mess up my mood, especially those that are strong and don’t smell nice.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko