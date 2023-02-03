Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I begged a bank teller for his maize today

Tumbiza Wish List presenter Lynette Xen is back this first Friday of the month of love with her pregnancy chronicles. She shares how her day has been from the time she woke up this morning.

“I have started craving maize out of the blue. I like it regardless of whether it is roasted or boiled. It got so bad today when I went to the bank today and saw a teller eating maize. I boldly walked up to him and asked for some. He was gracious enough to offer it to me. He even went ahead and gave me coffee. Also, the baby kicks never stop. Sometimes even when I am on air, I feel them. This excitement never stops.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko