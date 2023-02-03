Friday, February 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I begged a bank teller for his maize today
Lifestyle

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I begged a bank teller for his maize today

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Tumbiza Wish List presenter Lynette Xen is back this first Friday of the month of love with her pregnancy chronicles. She shares how her day has been from the time she woke up this morning.

 “I have started craving maize out of the blue. I like it regardless of whether it is roasted or boiled. It got so bad today when I went to the bank today and saw a teller eating maize. I boldly walked up to him and asked for some. He was gracious enough to offer it to me. He even went ahead and gave me coffee. Also, the baby kicks never stop. Sometimes even when I am on air, I feel them. This excitement never stops.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

You may also like

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Mbale City by day and night

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I now walk ‘apart-together’

Ankole Cow marathon excites Kampala City

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: This nausea is too much

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Mood swings have taken over

Media undergoes multi-sensory experience with Johnnie Walker

Chameleone: Scandalised to fame

Examining how 31 days of January turn into 60

Uganda’s 8 billionth baby welcomed by Bukoto community

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.