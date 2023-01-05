Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I am excited for my bump photo-shoot this weekend

On a daily, we get to give you a dose of Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen’s pregnancy updates. Here’s how today, January 5, is looking so far

“I woke up feeling pretty and blessed because one of my New Year resolutions is minding my own business and being happy and not stressed at any time. So today, January 5, I held a meeting with my make-up artist, designer, hairstylist and photographer. This is the team I am working with for my bump photo-shoot. I started planning this when I was about two months pregnant. I want to pull off a unique baby bump concept. This was our last meeting and we will be doing the photo-shoot over the weekend. Also, I am doing fine and my bump has started exciting my friends. My dressing and wardrobe are changing slowly. There are outfits I cannot wear anymore because of my changing body. I would like to thank everyone for sending me congratulatory messages on my different social media platforms.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko