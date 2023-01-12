Thursday, January 12, 2023
Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: I am excited about my baby’s gender! Reveal party happening soon

Lynette Xen is dedicated to giving us every inch and update about her pregnancy. She is the Urban TV’s lunchtime show called Tumbiza Wish List.

Today Thursday 12th January, we tell how her day has been from the time she woke up in the morning.

“I will first apologize for not giving you any update for the past few days. I have been not feeling very well and a little bit disappointed with certain things. I care about my mental health so much that’s why sometimes I go mute. For those that missed my updates, no more worries we are back.

As it is, I have been up and down with my team because we are planning to do a gender reveal party. I am compiling a list of people that will be invited for the party because its attendance is going to be by invitation strictly. Forget the disappointment from my baby bump photographer, I am so excited about this gender reveal party and I can’t wait to share the news to those that have been over asking me about it. Whether it is a boy or a girl, I am already excited.

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko

