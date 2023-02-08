Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: Baby kicks are good for me, says doctor

“Today has been a refreshing day, I decided to head to the hospital for a check-up after the too many baby kicks became a little painful. But my doctor said after the checkup that everything is okay and fine with me and the baby.

I have also been mentored about everything that I should expect now that I have a few days left to give birth. I have had maternity and pregnancy lessons from a senior midwife too. I have been encouraged not to fear anything during this period of time and I think I am now stronger.”

The doctor says that feeling one’s baby move is an exciting part of pregnancy. These movements often start out as subtle flutters and eventually progress into full-blown kicks. Once you’re in your third trimester, you should be regularly feeling your baby move.

I’ve been told I can often encourage your baby to start moving by slowing down and/or eating or drinking something sweet, such as a glass of juice. These fetal movements can also be an indicator of how your baby is doing.

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko