Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles:

Lynette Xen is dedicated to giving us updates about her pregnancy. She is the presenter of Urban TV’s lunchtime show called Tumbiza Wish List. Today, Friday, January 6, she shares how her day has been from the time she woke up in the morning.

“So far, my day is busy. I have been moving around Kampala looking for shops that have good and genuine stuff for my baby. I feel exhausted, but I am fine. It’s been quite some time since I moved around Kampala for this long. I had planned to do the shopping from Dubai, but because of my condition, I was advised not to travel by air. I engaged some online shops, but I was disappointed that I did not get most of the things I wanted here in Uganda. I did order some stuff online, but what I got is not what I had ordered.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko