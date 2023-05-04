Thursday, May 4, 2023
Lynda Ddane features on BBC 1Xtra as guest DJ

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

City deejay Lynda Ddane has had her turntable mix featured as a guest DJ on BBC 1xtra. The 30-minute mix featured on deejay Edu Imbernon alias DJ Edu’s show, The DNA Mix. Edu was born in Kenya and is based in London.

Ddane opened with a number of Nigerian and local songs right until the middle where she cued into Amapiano – the most sensational sound at the moment with a South African origin. The mix hit the waves at midnight, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Vinka, John Blaq, Bigtril and Fik Fameica are the local artistes that got a spin on the half-hour mix.

BBC 1xtra is a digital British radio station owned and operated by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), broadcasting black and urban music. Several local artistes have featured on the show, from dancehall like A Pass to hip hop like Navio.

Recall last year, a wave of female DJs that were formerly radio and television presenters took over Kampala social scene, trying their hands on the turntable. They were Zahara Toto (DJ Zato), Lynda Ddane and Etania Mutoni. Shortly after, DJ Alicia became the flagship COVID-19, post-COVID-19 female DJ. Their mixes though were questionable, with some critics arguing that they were pre-recorded.

To their defence, however, veteran DJ Michael Owor, popularly known as DJ Bush Baby told The Kampala Sun that it is a sign of growth, and, therefore, opportunities. And as for quality as far as their mixes, he noted that ‘quality is relative.’

