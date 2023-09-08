Lydia Jazmine on why her charity organisation failed

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Lydia Jazmine has shared insights into the challenges faced by her charity organisation, Silent Voices, which she founded in December 2020 and did not achieve any success by 2023.

At the launch of the Imara Girls Festival, an event dedicated to celebrating and empowering women, at the Forum for Women in Democracy offices in Ntinda, Kampala on September 7, Jazmine revealed that its biggest setback was the constraints of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This unforeseen crisis made it impossible for her to sustain the organisation’s activities.

“You all witnessed my earnest efforts with the organisation I initiated some time ago, which unfortunately did not thrive. The COVID-19 pandemic compelled me to pause its operations, given the challenging circumstances.”

Lydia Jazmine shared her motivation for joining the Imara Girls Festival, expressing her commitment to revitalising her dream of empowering girls and women. She believed that the festival shared the same vision she had for her organisation, making it a natural fit for her to participate in.

“I have always harboured the aspiration of empowering girls and women through my organisation. Recognising that the festival aligns with this very goal, I felt compelled to align my efforts with theirs,” Jazmine said.

She expressed her desire to revive her dream during the festival, scheduled to take place on September 16, at Kati Kati Grounds in Kampala.

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that numerous celebrities have established organisations aimed at assisting and inspiring youth, the less fortunate, and other marginalised individuals. Some of these notable figures include Desire Luzinda, Maurice Hassa, Grace Nakimera, The Ganda Boys and Bebe Cool.