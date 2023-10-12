Lydia Jazmine claims Sheebah’s ‘sister’ tormented her too

By Ahmad Muto

It turns out Shifrah Karungi, the lady claiming to be singer Sheebah Karungi’s sister has curved her own genre, of claiming to be related to female singers.

A viral video online shows Shifrah claiming before the death of their father, he had informed her about being sisters with the singer.

“Sheebah I am looking for you because you are my sister and your real name is Samalie Njagala Karungi. Our father died after telling us you are my sister. I am looking for you to meet and many other things because right now I am suffering,” she says in the viral online clip.

Lydia Jazmine reacted to one of the clips online claiming she used to torment her until she took action, now she has returned with the same energy for Sheebah.

“That girl is a psycho!! She’s not well n needs help ASAP. She claimed to be my sister too last year, went to bloggers who contacted me and I took immediate action. She then claimed to have been sent by someone to frame everything. Oyo mumutwale butabika.”

“Mumukwate bulungi namaanyi she will tell you who sent her lol. I did and she disappeared. Kati akomyewo for Sheebah,” added Jazmine.

This is not the first time Sheebah has been thrust into the spotlight by another person claiming to be a relative. In 2020, an army man, Lt. Swalich Nyakana claimed he spent some time looking for her daughter only to learn she became singer Sheebah Karungi. He visited Vision Group headquarter seeking to be linked with the singer.

And he also had a narrative. About Sheebah’s mother, he recollected that, “We had a relationship and she got pregnant with Sheebah but shortly after we parted ways as I was deployed to fight in the liberation of Kampala.” He added that they reunited in 1988 excited to see his baby and the mother. At home she was named Karungi but didn’t know about the Sheebah name, and wanted to introduce her to the rest of the family in Masindi. The singer was born in 1989.