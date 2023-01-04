Lydia Jazmine archives Instagram photos, leaves fans anxious

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine seems to have mastered the art of building tension around her legion of fans by creating situations around her online presence that gets hackers blamed.



On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the singer’s fans woke up to a blank Instagram page, indicating “No posts yet.”

But her status remained active with a photo of her captioned, “La beautiful Lydia Jazmine.”

There was also a clip of her at the Philip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, plus a photo of a blue jersey number 22 with her name on it captioned “Someone is playing in my jersey as I cheer on.”

All were posted on the evening of Monday, January 2, 2023.

The account that had 75 posts still has it 1.1 million followers and by all indication, is still very much in her control despite reports making rounds it has been hacked.



The unwritten rule of hackers is to make alterations the moment they seize a page – bio, username or page name, or profile picture gets changed immediately. However, Jazmine’s profile picture has a subtle message that her fans seem to be missing: “A new era of me.”

The trick is to archive photos on Instagram, which is the equivalent of hiding them to appear deleted, go to the photo you want to archive, tap the three dots on the upper right corner of the photo, a menu will appear, select “Archive.” The photo disappears from the page instantly.

To bring it back, go to profile menu, select “Archive”, select “Post Archive” at the top of your screen and see all photos you have archived, select the post and tap the three dots in the upper right corner again. You will be asked to either “Delete” or “Show” on profile. Select the latter and boom, the photo is back. Now you all know what Lydia Jazmine did.

It should also be noted that in August, Jazmine claimed her YouTube channel was briefly hacked by a bunch of cyptocurrency dealers who renamed it ‘Microstrategy’, but her teamed moved fast to take back control. The irony is, it happened the very day she had promised her fans she would be releasing the song Akapeesa.

This comes weeks after media personality Lynda Ddane came online (Twitter) fuming, claiming hackers had taken control of her 373k follower Instagram account that she is in full charge of right now.