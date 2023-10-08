Lydia Jazmine announces concert dates

By Iqra Zulaika Nakato

Singer Lydia Jazmine has announced that she will be holding her maiden in 2024 dubbed Lydia Jazmine Live in Concert.

For someone with a rich music catalogue, Lydia Jazmine has never organized her own concert and only performed at other people’s concerts.

Through her socials, Lydia Jazmine made the long-awaited announcement of her concert dates much to the excitement of her fans and followers.

The concert is scheduled for March 1, 2024. In a long lost, Jazmine claimed that the development had her experience conflicted feelings, as she is both excited and scared.

Jazmine pleaded with fellow musicians to respect her concert day, pointing out that they shouldn’t rival it with another event.

Since Lydia Jazmine hasn’t chosen her concert location yet, she asked her followers to recommend a convenient spot and some suggested Lugogo cricket oval.