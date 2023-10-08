Monday, October 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Lydia Jazmine announces concert dates
Editor's Picks

Lydia Jazmine announces concert dates

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Iqra Zulaika Nakato

Singer Lydia Jazmine has announced that she will be holding her maiden in 2024 dubbed Lydia Jazmine Live in Concert.

For someone with a rich music catalogue, Lydia Jazmine has never organized her own concert and only performed at other people’s concerts.

Through her socials, Lydia Jazmine made the long-awaited announcement of her concert dates much to the excitement of her fans and followers.

The concert is scheduled for March 1, 2024. In a long lost, Jazmine claimed that the development had her experience conflicted feelings, as she is both excited and scared.

Jazmine pleaded with fellow musicians to respect her concert day, pointing out that they shouldn’t rival it with another event.

Since Lydia Jazmine hasn’t chosen her concert location yet, she asked her followers to recommend a convenient spot and some suggested Lugogo cricket oval.

You may also like

Moviegoers stunned at the matatu film stage

Pastor Kayanja’s son and Marlena say ‘I do’ at lavish wedding

Pay-to-attend wedding: Will MC Kats & Fille succeed where Straka & Sizzaman...

Inspectorate of govt pursuing bricklayer over sh1.9b theft

PICTORIAL: Fally Ipupa’s mesmerising musical performance lights up Sheraton gardens

Alien Skin maintains he is quitting music in December 2023

Nigerian star Oladapo highlights memorable evening of Jameson Hangout

Revellers challenge Bebe Cool over claim he won battles against Bobi Wine

South Sudanese, Congolese flock to Arua for electrifying Fally Ipupa show

King Saha scoffs at Catherine Kusasira’s music battle request

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.