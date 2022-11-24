Luzinda checks in from US for Levixone’s gig

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Desire Luzinda and gospel singer Levixone must have agreed to confuse you all until you start focusing on your business. She has left the US where she has been based for some time in the build-up to Levixone’s concert dubbed Mbeera Genesis this weekend.

On her Instagram, she shared a photo with her half a million followers donning a green jacket, black pants, a pair of sneakers and a handbag with the caption: “I know it’s gonna be an enlivening weekend. #mbeeragenesisconcert #26thnovember is what it is.”

The act has particularly grabbed the attention of their fans because in July, without them ever coming out to confirm or deny anything, photos and a footage emerged online of her and the gospel singer dressed as if suggesting a kwanjula ceremony that was kept a top secret. As much as later she claimed it was a video shoot for Levixone and Ray G’s now popular collaboration, Yoya, some still argue that the kwanjula happened and the footage was just a plot to confuse the public.

The two have always insisted they are good friends and supported each other publicly.