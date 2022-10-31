Monday, October 31, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Lupita Nyong’o named ambassador, sparks outrage
Celebrity News

Lupita Nyong’o named ambassador, sparks outrage

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Finally, after years of fan outrage at not naming Kenyan – Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o Kenya’s tourism ambassador but instead, the likes of American model, Naomi Campbell, the Black Panther actress has now been named a De Beers global ambassador.

However, according to some, it is for the wrong brand she should actually not be associating herself with for historical and cultural reasons.
They have claimed that De Beers, a global diamond company participated greatly in colonial extraction across the African continent and she therefore has no reason to claim her role is to empower women.
They have wondered why as a daughter of a politician and coming from a family of scholars she didn’t make research on the implications but instead has her eyes on the money off colonialism while pretending it is to help people.
Nyong’o has also been accused of refusing to take on a role in the Woman King film due to Agojie’s links to slave trade but is now proudly working with one of the beneficiaries.

De Beers is an international corporation specializing in Diamond mining, retail and trading, operating in over 30 countries with mining activities taking place in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Australia and Canada. British businessman, Cecil Rhodes started the company in 1888.

Nyong’o shocked Kenyans in 2021 when she showed up in next door Tanzania as a tourist months after the Kenya Tourism Board and Ministry of Tourism snubbed her and instead chose U.S model, Naomi Campbell as their ambassador. She made it a point to spite Kenya by visiting the popular Serengeti National Park, took a bunch of photos and posted them on her socials.
It forced the Kenya Tourism Board to respond, claiming they tried to get intouch with her for five years all in vain.
Well, so now she is an ambassador but the same people think it is a wrong move.

You may also like

Mbosso’s song featuring Diamond blocked from YouTube

Rayvanny weds baby mama in secret marriage ceremony

Rihanna returns with “Lift me up” for Black Panther: Wakanda forever

Yeezy come, Yeezy go: Kanye West escorted out of Skechers headquarters

Diamond Platnumz dissed for getting nose piercing

South African comedian Celestine Ntuli jets in for Africa Laughs show

Ugandan actress Saidat Nantumbwe passes on

Ray G brings concert to Kampala

Nwagi’s UK gig cancelled over low ticket sales

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade confirms Kampala performance

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.