Lupita Nyong’o named ambassador, sparks outrage

By Ahmad Muto

Finally, after years of fan outrage at not naming Kenyan – Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o Kenya’s tourism ambassador but instead, the likes of American model, Naomi Campbell, the Black Panther actress has now been named a De Beers global ambassador.

However, according to some, it is for the wrong brand she should actually not be associating herself with for historical and cultural reasons.

They have claimed that De Beers, a global diamond company participated greatly in colonial extraction across the African continent and she therefore has no reason to claim her role is to empower women.

They have wondered why as a daughter of a politician and coming from a family of scholars she didn’t make research on the implications but instead has her eyes on the money off colonialism while pretending it is to help people.

Nyong’o has also been accused of refusing to take on a role in the Woman King film due to Agojie’s links to slave trade but is now proudly working with one of the beneficiaries.

De Beers is an international corporation specializing in Diamond mining, retail and trading, operating in over 30 countries with mining activities taking place in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Australia and Canada. British businessman, Cecil Rhodes started the company in 1888.

Nyong’o shocked Kenyans in 2021 when she showed up in next door Tanzania as a tourist months after the Kenya Tourism Board and Ministry of Tourism snubbed her and instead chose U.S model, Naomi Campbell as their ambassador. She made it a point to spite Kenya by visiting the popular Serengeti National Park, took a bunch of photos and posted them on her socials.

It forced the Kenya Tourism Board to respond, claiming they tried to get intouch with her for five years all in vain.

Well, so now she is an ambassador but the same people think it is a wrong move.